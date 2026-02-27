Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis Injury: MRI on side comes back negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

An MRI on Lewis' right side came back negative, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lewis had to be scratched from Thursday's Grapefruit League lineup against the Pirates due to tightness in his side, but he has managed to sidestep a serious injury. The Twins are likely to keep Lewis out of game action for at least a few days to be safe, but he should be considered day-to-day.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
