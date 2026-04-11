Royce Lewis Injury: Officially placed on IL
The Twins placed Lewis (knee) on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Lewis suffered a left knee sprain while playing in Thursday's game, and although the Twins haven't announced a firm return timeline for the 26-year-old, he'll be forced to sit until at least April 21. Tristan Gray will likely receive the bulk of starts at third base while Lewis is out, and Ryan Kreidler will come up from Triple-A St. Paul to provide depth.
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