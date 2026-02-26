Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis Injury: Scratched with right-side tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 9:42am

Lewis was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Pirates with tightness in his right side, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lewis suffered the injury while running the bases during pregame warmups. He was scratched "out of abundance of caution," according to the team. Consider Lewis day-to-day for now, but it's yet another injury for the third baseman. Lewis appeared in a career-high 106 regular-season games last season, slashing a disappointing .237/.283/.388 with 13 home runs, 52 RBI, 36 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and a 25:80 BB:K across 403 plate appearances.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
