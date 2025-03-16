Fantasy Baseball
Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis Injury: Set to begin season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 2:31pm

Lewis (hamstring) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Lewis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Sunday's Grapefruit League game after running to first base. Lewis will undergo medical imaging Monday to determine the severity of the injury. He could be out much of April if last season is any indication as he missed 58 games after suffering a right quadriceps strain on Opening Day.

