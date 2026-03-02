Royce Lewis Injury: Should return this week

Lewis (side) participated in a session of live batting practice Sunday and could rejoin Minnesota's Grapefruit League lineup as early as Tuesday, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old was scratched from the lineup lat Thursday due to right side tightness, but he had an MRI come back negative and resumed baseball activities over the weekend. Lewis had injury troubles once again in 2025 with hamstring and quadriceps issues, but he still played in a career-high 106 games. The side injury appears to be a minor concern, but any spring health problems are worth keeping an eye on given Lewis' injury history.