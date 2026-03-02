Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis Injury: Should return this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 9:35pm

Lewis (side) participated in a session of live batting practice Sunday and could rejoin Minnesota's Grapefruit League lineup as early as Tuesday, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old was scratched from the lineup lat Thursday due to right side tightness, but he had an MRI come back negative and resumed baseball activities over the weekend. Lewis had injury troubles once again in 2025 with hamstring and quadriceps issues, but he still played in a career-high 106 games. The side injury appears to be a minor concern, but any spring health problems are worth keeping an eye on given Lewis' injury history.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce Lewis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce Lewis See More
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Third Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Third Base
Author Image
Dan Marcus
2 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
2 days ago
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
MLB
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
Author Image
Jason Collette
6 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
20 days ago