Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis Injury: Yet to begin baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Lewis (hamstring) has yet to begin baseball activities, besides throwing, and the swelling in his injured hamstring could last two weeks, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lewis is set to begin the season on the injured list after suffering a moderate left hamstring strain March 16. While there's no timetable for his return, it sounds like he could be out until late April if it's going to be a few weeks before he's able to ramp up his activity.

