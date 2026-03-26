Royce Lewis News: Bats eighth, lifted for PH
Lewis hit eighth in the batting order and went 0-for-2 and grounded into a double play in Thursday's 2-1 loss against Baltimore. He was also hit by a pitch before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning with the tying run on base.
Lewis struggled during spring training by hitting .133 (6 for 45) with two home runs and a .449 OPS. The third baseman was once thought to be a future star who would hit in the heart of the order, but new manager Derek Shelton moved him lower in the lineup and didn't trust him in a key spot in the ninth inning. It shows that Lewis has a way to go to get back to his promising 2023 season, when he clubbed 15 homers and had a .920 OPS in 58 games.
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