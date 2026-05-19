Royce Lewis News: Demoted Tuesday

The Twins optioned Lewis to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The third baseman struggled to a .671 OPS in 106 games last season and has been even worse in 2026 with a .163/.261/.279 slash line and 31.1 percent strikeout rate through 119 plate appearances, so the Twins will send him to Triple-A in hopes he can get back on track. Lewis has finally been able to stay fairly healthy the past two seasons but has been unable to replicate the .825 OPS he posted across his first 152 major-league games. Tristan Gray is likely to benefit with more chances at third base with Lewis sent down.