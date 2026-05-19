Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis News: Demoted Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Twins optioned Lewis to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The third baseman struggled to a .671 OPS in 106 games last season and has been even worse in 2026 with a .163/.261/.279 slash line and 31.1 percent strikeout rate through 119 plate appearances, so the Twins will send him to Triple-A in hopes he can get back on track. Lewis has finally been able to stay fairly healthy the past two seasons but has been unable to replicate the .825 OPS he posted across his first 152 major-league games. Tristan Gray is likely to benefit with more chances at third base with Lewis sent down.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce Lewis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce Lewis See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
6 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago