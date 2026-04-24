Royce Lewis News: First homer since return
Lewis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rays.
Lewis has had a slow start since returning from the injured list, entering play Friday with just one hit and five strikeouts in eight at-bats in the last two games. After starting Friday 0-for-3, the 26-year-old launched a ninth-inning home run, his third of the season, to give the Twins a second run. On the season, Lewis is slashing .208/.333/.438 with nine RBI in 15 games played.
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