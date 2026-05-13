Royce Lewis News: Getting Wednesday off
Lewis isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Miami.
Lewis will grab a seat on the bench to begin Wednesday's contest after going 2-for-13 with an RBI, two runs scored and a steal across his last four starts. Tristan Gray will cover the hot corner and bat ninth.
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