Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis News: Getting Wednesday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Lewis isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Miami.

Lewis will grab a seat on the bench to begin Wednesday's contest after going 2-for-13 with an RBI, two runs scored and a steal across his last four starts. Tristan Gray will cover the hot corner and bat ninth.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
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