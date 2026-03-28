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Royce Lewis News: Goes deep in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Lewis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.

Lewis hit eighth in the order for the second straight game to open the season, but he provided the big hit for the Twins, driving a Kyle Bradish sinker over the left-field wall to give Minnesota a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning. Through two games, Lewis is 1-for-5 at the plate with the home run and walk.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
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