Royce Lewis News: Grabbing seat Friday
Lewis is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Toronto.
Lewis will get a day to rest after starting all four games during the Twins' four-game sweep of the Tigers earlier in the week. Tristan Gray is getting a start at third base in Lewis' stead.
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