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Royce Lewis News: Grabbing seat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Lewis is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Toronto.

Lewis will get a day to rest after starting all four games during the Twins' four-game sweep of the Tigers earlier in the week. Tristan Gray is getting a start at third base in Lewis' stead.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
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