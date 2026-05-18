Royce Lewis News: Hitting bench amid rough spell

Lewis is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

After recently making the tough choice to demote Matt Wallner to Triple-A St. Paul following a rough start to the season, the Twins could be facing a similar decision with Lewis. The 26-year-old has generally stayed healthy this season, but after going 2-for-11 with six punchouts during the Twins' weekend series versus the Brewers, he's now slashing an abysmal .163/.261/.279 with a career-worst 31.1 percent strikeout rate over 119 plate appearances. Tristan Gray will step in at third base Monday in place of the struggling Lewis.