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Royce Lewis News: Hitting bench amid rough spell

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Lewis is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

After recently making the tough choice to demote Matt Wallner to Triple-A St. Paul following a rough start to the season, the Twins could be facing a similar decision with Lewis. The 26-year-old has generally stayed healthy this season, but after going 2-for-11 with six punchouts during the Twins' weekend series versus the Brewers, he's now slashing an abysmal .163/.261/.279 with a career-worst 31.1 percent strikeout rate over 119 plate appearances. Tristan Gray will step in at third base Monday in place of the struggling Lewis.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
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