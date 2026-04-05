Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis News: Not in lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 2:18pm

Lewis is not starting Sunday versus Tampa Bay.

Lewis will open the game on the bench after starting Minnesota's first eight games of the campaign. He's batting just .167 so far, though he's belted two homers, collected five RBI and stolen one base. Tristan Gray is getting a start at the hot corner in Lewis' stead.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce Lewis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce Lewis See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
Tout Wars Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: In Pursuit of a Championship
MLB
Tout Wars Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: In Pursuit of a Championship
Author Image
Clay Link
16 days ago
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
MLB
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
18 days ago