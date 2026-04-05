Royce Lewis News: Not in lineup Sunday
Lewis is not starting Sunday versus Tampa Bay.
Lewis will open the game on the bench after starting Minnesota's first eight games of the campaign. He's batting just .167 so far, though he's belted two homers, collected five RBI and stolen one base. Tristan Gray is getting a start at the hot corner in Lewis' stead.
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