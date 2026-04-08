Royce Lewis News: On base three times in win
Lewis went 2-for-3 with two RBI, one walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Tigers.
Lewis posted his first multi-hit effort of the season, and he's now walked seven times over his last five games. The improvements for getting on base should help him keep a starting role at third base. Lewis is batting just .219 on the season, but he's getting on base at a .390 clip, thanks to an 8:11 BB:K across 11 games. He's added two home runs, two stolen bases, eight RBI, six runs scored and two doubles through 41 plate appearances.
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