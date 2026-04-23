Royce Lewis News: On bench for series finale
Lewis is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Lewis started the first two games of the series after returning from the injured list, going 1-for-8 with five strikeouts. He will get some rest for the series finale before liking returning to the lineup Friday in Tampa Bay. Tristan Gray will play third base and bat ninth for the Twins on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce Lewis See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri9 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 1013 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce Lewis See More