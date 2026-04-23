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Royce Lewis News: On bench for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Lewis is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Lewis started the first two games of the series after returning from the injured list, going 1-for-8 with five strikeouts. He will get some rest for the series finale before liking returning to the lineup Friday in Tampa Bay. Tristan Gray will play third base and bat ninth for the Twins on Thursday.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
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