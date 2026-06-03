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Royce Lewis News: Raking at Triple-A since demotion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 1:47pm

Lewis is slashing .341/.413/.927 with seven home runs and a 3:10 BB:K in 10 games for Triple-A St. Paul since the Twins demoted him May 19.

After Lewis posted a career-worst .540 OPS over 119 plate appearances with the big club to begin the season, the Twins sent him to Triple-A so that he could implement changes to his swing in a low-pressure setting. Over the past two weeks, Lewis has done his part to prove that he's deserving of another look in the majors. Along with tapping into more power with St. Paul, Lewis is making contact at a steady rate; he's struck out at a manageable 20.8 percent clip in the minors, down just over 10 percentage points from his mark with the Twins. The Twins also plan to give Lewis exposure to some different positions during his time at Triple-A. Lewis will start at second base Thursday, and Twins manager Derek Shelton added that the 26-year-old will also get some work at first base at some point, per Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
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