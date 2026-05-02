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Royce Lewis News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Lewis isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto.

Lewis will get a day off to reset after going 0-for-7 with three strikeouts through the first two games of the series. His absence will give Tristan Gray a start at the hot corner.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
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