Royce Lewis News: Resting Saturday
Lewis isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto.
Lewis will get a day off to reset after going 0-for-7 with three strikeouts through the first two games of the series. His absence will give Tristan Gray a start at the hot corner.
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