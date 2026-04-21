Royce Lewis News: Returns from injured list

The Twins reinstated Lewis (knee) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

The 26-year-old landed on the shelf after suffering the knee sprain April 9, and he's back with the Twins after a two-game rehab assignment. Lewis has an .822 OPS with two homers and two steals through 45 plate appearances this season, and he carried that hot bat into his rehab stint with a long ball in each contest.