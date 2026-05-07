Royce Lewis News: Second straight day off
Lewis is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
It's the second straight day out of the lineup for Lewis, who is slashing just .122/.159/.195 with a 1:15 BB:K over 11 contests since coming off the injured list. Tristan Gray will again handle third base in Thursday's series finale.
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