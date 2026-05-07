Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis News: Second straight day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Lewis is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

It's the second straight day out of the lineup for Lewis, who is slashing just .122/.159/.195 with a 1:15 BB:K over 11 contests since coming off the injured list. Tristan Gray will again handle third base in Thursday's series finale.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
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