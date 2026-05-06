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Royce Lewis News: Sitting amid tepid start to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Lewis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

He had just received a day off Saturday, but after making two straight starts, Lewis will get another breather Wednesday and give way to Tristan Gray at third base. Aside from a minimum-length stint on the injured list in April due to a knee sprain, Lewis has been able to stay healthy this season, but his production has fallen off. Over 89 plate appearances, Lewis has produced a .582 OPS and has struck out at a 30.3 percent clip, with both representing career-worst marks for the 26-year-old.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
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