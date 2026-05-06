Royce Lewis News: Sitting amid tepid start to season

Lewis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

He had just received a day off Saturday, but after making two straight starts, Lewis will get another breather Wednesday and give way to Tristan Gray at third base. Aside from a minimum-length stint on the injured list in April due to a knee sprain, Lewis has been able to stay healthy this season, but his production has fallen off. Over 89 plate appearances, Lewis has produced a .582 OPS and has struck out at a 30.3 percent clip, with both representing career-worst marks for the 26-year-old.