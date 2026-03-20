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Royce Lewis News: Slumping this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 10:31pm

Lewis is hitting just .091 (3-for-33) with two home runs this spring. He has two walks and 11 strikeouts.

Lewis appears healthy after missing a few days due to tightness in his side which is likely the most important aspect of his spring. However, it would be nice to see him get on a roll the final few days of spring training. Still, he's set to be the everyday starter at third base.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
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