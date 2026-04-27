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Royce Lewis News: Taking seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Lewis is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

It's a routine day off for Lewis, who is just 3-for-20 with one home run and a 0:8 BB:K since returning from the injured list. Tristan Gray will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's series opener.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
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