Royce Lewis News: Taking seat Monday
Lewis is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.
It's a routine day off for Lewis, who is just 3-for-20 with one home run and a 0:8 BB:K since returning from the injured list. Tristan Gray will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's series opener.
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