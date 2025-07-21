Royce Lewis News: Three hits, steal in win

Lewis went 3-for-4 with a double and one stolen base in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Lewis is 5-for-8 over the last two games, and he also picked up his first steal of the season Monday. This may be the spark the third baseman needs to get things going again, though he's been fairly steady by batting .294 (15-for-51) since returning from a hamstring injury at the start of July. He's up to a .233/.293/.360 slash line with four home runs, 15 RBI and 16 runs scored across 45 contests this year.