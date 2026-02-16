Royce Lewis News: Works with personal hitting coach
Lewis worked with a personal hitting coach, Jeremy Isenhower, this offseason on simplifying his pre-pitch mechanics, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.
Isenhower was recommended to Lewis by Bobby Witt and former teammate Jorge Polanco, and Lewis made six different trips to Houston this offseason in order to work with Isenhower. The hope is that, by quieting his pre-pitch movement, Lewis should be able to improve his pitch recognition, swing decisions and quality of contact. After slashing .307/.364/.549 over 70 games in his first two major-league seasons, Lewis has hit a disappointing .235/.288/.416 in 188 contests since the start of the 2024 campaign. He'll be Minnesota's everyday third baseman again in 2026.
