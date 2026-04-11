Ryan Bergert Injury: Headed for second opinion on elbow
Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Friday that Bergert will receive a second opinion on the right elbow injury he sustained during his most recent start with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The Royals are currently terming Bergert's injury as right elbow discomfort, but the fact that he's receiving a second opinion on the matter suggests that surgery could be on the table for the 26-year-old righty. Omaha placed Bergert on its 7-day injured list Friday.
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