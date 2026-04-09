Ryan Bergert Injury: Sidelined at Triple-A

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Thursday that Berget was removed from his last start at Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday because of right elbow discomfort, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bergert has traveled to Kansas City to be evaluated by the Royals' medical staff, and more should be known about his prognosis following that visit. The right-hander missed out on a spot in the Royals' Opening Day rotation and has collected a 2.79 ERA and 10:5 K:BB over his first 9.2 innings at Omaha.