Ryan Bergert Injury: Undergoes surgery
Bergert underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the UCL in his right elbow.
Bergert was removed from his start at Triple-A Omaha on April 7 due to an elbow injury, and after receiving a second opinion, he ultimately decided to go under the knife to address the issue. The Royals didn't give a timeline for the right-hander's return, but he'll almost certainly miss the rest of the 2026 campaign.
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