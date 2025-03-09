Ryan Bergert News: Bound for minor-league camp

The Padres optioned Bergert to minor-league camp Sunday.

Bergert was added to the Padres' 40-man roster during the offseason and could be a candidate to make starts for the big club at some point in 2025. He could begin the upcoming season at Triple-A El Paso after he spent the entire 2024 campaign at Double-A San Antonio, with whom he turned in a 4.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 87:33 K:BB over 98 innings.