Ryan Bergert headshot

Ryan Bergert News: Delivers scoreless inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Bergert (elbow) allowed no runs on a hit and a walk with no strikeouts across one inning in Saturday's Cactus League loss to San Diego.

Bergert made his spring debut Saturday, allowing a leadoff double and a two-out walk before retiring the side without damage in his lone inning of work. The right-hander showed promise as a rookie in 2025 before finishing the season on the injured list due to a right elbow strain, posting a 3.66 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 19 appearances (15 starts) between San Diego and Kansas City after being dealt at the trade deadline in the Freddy Fermin deal. Bergert will compete for a spot in the Royals' deep rotation, with Noah Cameron, Stephen Kolek and Bailey Falter also in the mix.

Ryan Bergert
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Bergert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Bergert See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
161 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
167 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
168 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
170 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 3
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 3
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
171 days ago