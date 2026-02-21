Ryan Bergert News: Delivers scoreless inning

Bergert (elbow) allowed no runs on a hit and a walk with no strikeouts across one inning in Saturday's Cactus League loss to San Diego.

Bergert made his spring debut Saturday, allowing a leadoff double and a two-out walk before retiring the side without damage in his lone inning of work. The right-hander showed promise as a rookie in 2025 before finishing the season on the injured list due to a right elbow strain, posting a 3.66 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 19 appearances (15 starts) between San Diego and Kansas City after being dealt at the trade deadline in the Freddy Fermin deal. Bergert will compete for a spot in the Royals' deep rotation, with Noah Cameron, Stephen Kolek and Bailey Falter also in the mix.