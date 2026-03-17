Ryan Bergert News: Doesn't make Opening Day roster
The Royals optioned Bergert to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Bergert came into camp with a chance to win a spot in Kansas City's rotation, but he struggled during spring play, posting a 6.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB over 9.2 innings spanning four starts. His biggest issue was the long ball, as he allowed five homers. Bergert should get a chance to get back on the right track with Omaha and will likely be a candidate to be called up should the Royals need a rotation replacement at some point during the campaign.
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