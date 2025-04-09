Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Bliss Injury: Shelved by biceps tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

The Mariners placed Bliss on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left biceps tear.

Bliss appeared to suffer the injury on a swing during Tuesday's game against the Astros. He managed to stay in that contest, but subsequent testing revealed that he suffered a tear that is likely to sideline him for a significant period of time. Miles Mastrobuoni is at second base Wednesday, but Dylan Moore is likely to see the bulk of the starts at the keystone once Jorge Polanco (side) is able to play third base again.

