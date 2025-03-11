Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Bliss headshot

Ryan Bliss News: Making case for starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Bliss could be in the "pole position" to win Seattle's starting job at second base, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

Bliss is making a serious case to begin the season atop the depth chart at second base, batting .300 with four extra-base hits, two RBI and two stolen bases over 20 at-bats (nine games) in Cactus League action. Kramer also notes the Mariners may be inclined to have Dylan Moore take on more of a super-utility role, which wouldn't restrict the veteran to one particular role. Moore has also gone just 1-for-22 during spring training, leaving the door open even wider for Bliss to potentially win the primary gig at the keystone.

