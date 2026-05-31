Ryan Borucki News: Cast off 40-man roster
The Giants designated Borucki for assignment Sunday.
Borucki will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after he gave up at least one run in a third consecutive relief appearance during Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Rockies, bringing his ERA up to 4.94 over 23.2 innings on the season. The Giants will replace Borucki in the bullpen with right-hander Tristan Beck, who was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.
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