Ryan Borucki News: Picks up hold Tuesday

Borucki earned a hold over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers, allowing one hit while striking out one.

Borucki entered in the sixth inning and surrendered a double to the second batter he faced but escaped the frame on just 10 pitches, eight of which were strikes. The left-hander has turned in three straight scoreless outings following a three-game stretch in which he allowed four runs over three innings. He now owns a 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB across 7.2 innings in nine appearances this season.