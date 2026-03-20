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Ryan Borucki News: Released by ChiSox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 11:02am

The White Sox released Borucki on Friday.

Borucki, after posting a 4.63 ERA across 35 innings in 2025 while spending time with the Pirates and Blue Jays, signed an NRI deal with the White Sox this offseason. However, he was unable to claim a spot in the big-league bullpen and has been released as a result. Borucki threw six scoreless innings during spring training.

Ryan Borucki
 Free Agent
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