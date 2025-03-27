Ryan Brasier Injury: Goes on IL with hip issue

The Cubs placed Brasier on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a hip injury.

Brasier's move to the IL comes after he was lit up in his final Cactus League appearance Monday, when he retired just one batter and served up four earned runs on four hits, including three home runs. Prior to that, Brasier had delivered four perfect innings in spring training to earn a spot on the Cubs' Opening Day roster for its two-game series in Tokyo versus the Dodgers. As a result of the hip issue, Brasier won't be available to return from the IL until April 9. The 37-year-old previously missed around two and a half months during the 2024 season due to a calf injury.