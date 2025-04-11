Ryan Brasier Injury: Throws off mound
Brasier (groin) threw a bullpen session Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Friday appears to be the first time Brasier has thrown off a mound since he landed on the injured list at the end of March with a groin strain. The Cubs will likely look to get the 37-year-old righty a few reps against live hitters before activating him, but he could be nearing the end of his stay on the IL.
