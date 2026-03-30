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Ryan Brasier News: Back with Texas on MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Brasier re-signed Friday with the Rangers on a minor-league contract.

Texas had previously released Brasier on March 21 after he failed to secure a spot in the club's Opening Day roster, but after assessing his options as a free agent, he ultimately chose to stick around in the organization on another minor-league pact. The 38-year-old righty reported to Triple-A Round Rock and debuted for the affiliate Sunday, striking out one batter over 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.

Ryan Brasier
Texas Rangers
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