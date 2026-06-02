Ryan Brasier headshot

Ryan Brasier News: Cut loose by Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Rangers released Brasier on Monday.

Brasier has had a solid season at Triple-A Round Rock, holding a 3.97 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 22.2 frames, so he might have exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league deal. The 38-year-old reliever should be able to land on his feet quickly in a new organization.

Ryan Brasier
 Free Agent
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