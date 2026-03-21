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Ryan Brasier News: Parts ways with Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

The Rangers granted Brasier his release Saturday.

Brasier has struggled to establish himself this spring, allowing six earned runs over 7.1 innings in the Cactus League. Because his chances of starting the season in Texas' bullpen were looking poor, he'll exercise his right to opt out of his contract and seek out another opportunity in the free-agent market.

Ryan Brasier
 Free Agent
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