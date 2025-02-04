Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Brasier News: Shipped to Wrigleyville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 6:16pm

The Dodgers traded Brasier to the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Brasier was designated for assignment by Los Angeles on Thursday to make room for Kirby Yates. However, the veteran reliever has a good chance to handle high-leverage innings with his new squad after posting a 1.89 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over 66.2 frames during his time with the Dodgers.

