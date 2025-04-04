Ryan Burr Injury: Could throw off mound next week
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Burr (shoulder) could be ready to throw a bullpen session next week, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Burr has been dealing with right shoulder inflammation since the beginning of spring training but is coming along steadily. He'll require a rehab assignment before returning, and it's going to be a while before he's ready to pitch in games.
