Ryan Burr Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue

Burr has been managing shoulder tendinitis and "backed off" throwing for a few days, though he's playing catch Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Burr may be able to build back up quickly and doesn't seem to be at risk of missing time to start the regular season. The veteran reliever is slated for a middle-relief role in Toronto's bullpen for the coming campaign after posting a 4.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB over 32.2 innings in 34 regular-season games during the 2024 season.