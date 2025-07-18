Ryan Burr Injury: Having season-ending surgery

Burr (shoulder) will undergo a season-ending shoulder capsule operation, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Burr suffered a strained right rotator cuff July 9 and was immediately placed on the 60-day injured list. The 31-year-old right-hander will miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign after undergoing a corrective procedure on the injured shoulder. It's unclear if the injury will linger into the 2026 campaign.