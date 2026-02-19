Ryan Clifford headshot

Ryan Clifford News: Improving with glove in outfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Clifford is looking to build on the progress he made last season with his outfield defense, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Specifically, the 22-year-old worked on improving his reads, jumps and first step. "We put a lot of thought into the prep step stuff, and the numbers backed up that I got better out there," Clifford said in camp this week. "I'm hoping to build on it this year as well... Just continue to try to become more explosive. I don't have the highest top speed, obviously, so the first couple steps are really important to me." Twenty of his 34 starts with Triple-A Syracuse last season came in an outfield corner, and with the Mets not yet settled on the identity of their starting right fielder, a strong showing by Clifford in spring training on both sides of the ball could give him another route to a big-league debut in 2026. His most likely future position for New York remains first base, however, and his bat could play in either spot after he slashing .237/.356/.470 with 29 homers in 139 games last year between Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton.

Ryan Clifford
New York Mets
