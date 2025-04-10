Ryan Feltner Injury: Battling illness

Manager Bud Black said after Thursday's win over Milwaukee that Feltner was pitching through a case of the flu, Suzie Hunter of TheDNVR.com reports.

Feltner put on his best Michael Jordan impression Thursday by delivering a strong performance while playing through the flu, giving up just one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters in six innings. He's lined up to make his next start Tuesday against the Dodgers, though the Rockies may hold the righty out of action if he's not feeling better by then.