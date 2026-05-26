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Ryan Feltner Injury: Builds up to five frames in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Feltner (elbow) struck out five and allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk across five innings Sunday in a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque.

Making the second start of his rehab assignment, Feltner moved from Double-A Hartford to Albuquerque and was unfazed by the jump in competition. The 29-year-old pushed his pitch count up to 67 (44 strikes), and the efficient outing could set him up to slot back into the Colorado rotation as soon as this weekend's home series versus the Giants. According to MLB.com, Feltner -- who was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right ulnar nerve inflammation -- returned to Colorado on Monday for a medical checkup, and the Rockies should decide within the next day or two whether he'll make his next start with the big club or in the minors.

Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies
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