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Ryan Feltner Injury: Bullpen session on tap Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Feltner (elbow) is slated to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Feltner received the green light to move on to the next step in his recovery process from right ulnar nerve inflammation after he experienced no discomfort while playing catch out to 175 feet Saturday. According to MLB.com, Feltner said that he doesn't believe he'll require a rehab assignment prior to returning rom the injured list, but the right-hander will still likely need to complete multiple bullpen and live batting practice sessions before the Rockies activate him.

Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies
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