Ryan Feltner Injury: Entering season healthy

Feltner feels 100 percent healthy after dealing with back and shoulder injuries in 2025, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Feltner was limited to only six starts due to a combination of injuries, but he spent his offseason in Florida, working out for six hours most days to improve his durability. His regimen included some traditional strength work, but he also worked with a personal trainer to better understand his movements and the strain placed on his body while on the mound. The Rockies have added several veterans to their pitching staff this offseason, but Feltner should still be a strong candidate to contribute if he can remain healthy.