Ryan Feltner headshot

Ryan Feltner Injury: Entering season healthy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Feltner feels 100 percent healthy after dealing with back and shoulder injuries in 2025, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Feltner was limited to only six starts due to a combination of injuries, but he spent his offseason in Florida, working out for six hours most days to improve his durability. His regimen included some traditional strength work, but he also worked with a personal trainer to better understand his movements and the strain placed on his body while on the mound. The Rockies have added several veterans to their pitching staff this offseason, but Feltner should still be a strong candidate to contribute if he can remain healthy.

Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Feltner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Feltner See More
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
292 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 28
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
292 days ago
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
292 days ago
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 27
MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
293 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
294 days ago